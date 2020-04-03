Coronavirus death toll in Illinois hits 210 after 53 dead reported in one day

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that 53 more people died from COVID-19 statewide since the day before, skyrocketing the state’s death toll from the virus to 210.He said health officials have counted 1,209 more positive cases in Illinois in the past 24 hours. Cases have now been reported in 64 of the state’s 102 counties, the governor said. The governor’s daily briefing was at McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, which is being renovated to provide up to 3,000 hospital beds by month’s end. He said about 500 beds and 40 nursing stations have been set up so far. Another former hospital in Springfield would be converted to provide additional bed space well.Check back to STLtoday.com for updates.

