🔥Coronavirus crisis latest: Ontario reports three new cases as U.S. death toll climbs to six🔥

Ontario reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total in the province to 18.

A spate of new cases was reported over the weekend, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontario hasn’t seen any indication at this point that the virus known as COVID-19 is spreading locally, beyond close contacts. But the province is prepared for any eventuality, she said.

“If that should happen or if there is a rapid number of cases coming in from other jurisdictions, of course we would step up to the next gear,” she said. “But we are monitoring this very carefully.”

Elliott announced that a new bureaucratic structure will now be in place for dealing with the virus. Various groups on regional planning, emergency operations, scientific advice and ethics will assemble and a “command table” will be the lead, involving health officials and executives, reporting to Elliott.

The province’s first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of them have since been completely cleared of the virus. In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died.

There have been more than 87,000 cases worldwide and nearly 3,000 deaths in 60 countries, the World Health Organization said. The global death toll was up to 3,044, according to a Reuters tally.

Iran has confirmed 1,501 cases of the virus and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger as its caseload surged more than 250 per cent in just 24 hours.

Egypt has only two publicly reported cases of the illness.

Ontario’s three new cases bring Canada’s total to 27, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

As of Sunday, the number of cases in the United States had risen to 91, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said earlier on Monday. Six people in the U.S. have died from illnesses caused by the virus, it was confirmed on Monday.

Health officials say the best ways to prevent the spread of any virus, COVID-19 included, include frequent hand-washing and staying home from school or work while sick.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has encouraged Canadians to stockpile food and medication in their homes in case they or a loved one should fall ill with the novel coronavirus and remain in self-isolation for two weeks. But Elliott said Monday she doesn’t believe that’s necessary. She urged people to go about their daily lives, while being cautious, and said anyone with symptoms should contact their local public health unit.

The most common COVID-19 symptoms are a fever and dry cough, but while some show no symptoms at all, others have developed severe pneumonia and have even died.



A man covers his face at the Castle Esplanade in Edinburgh, Scotland Britain March 2, 2020.

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Seattle

Six people in the Seattle area have now died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials say, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections, with the emphasis on ratcheting up the number of available test kits.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, chief health officer for the Seattle and King County Public Health agency, announced the increase in fatalities from the previous two in Washington state.

Eight of the 14 total cases in his jurisdiction are linked to a nursing facility, including four deaths, Duchin said at a news conference. At least four of the six people who have died were elderly and/or had underlying health conditions, Duchin said.

The total number of cases in Washington state was now 18, he said.

“We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks, and we are taking this situation extremely seriously,” Ducin said. However, he also said the vast majority of diagnosed patients have mild to moderate disease and do not need hospitalization.

Duchin said his county was not recommending school closures or cancellation of any events at this point.

There has been a jump in presumed cases reported by the states to 27 from seven. The CDC will confirm the tests sent by states with their own diagnostics. So far, 10 states, including California and New York, have confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has one confirmed case, welcomed a CDC decision allowing New York to test for the virus.

“I would like to have a goal of 1,000-tests-per-day capacity within one week because, again, the more testing, the better,” Cuomo said at a briefing on Monday.

Federal health officials have said the number of test kits for coronavirus would be radically expanded in coming weeks. The United States appeared poised for a spike in cases, partly because there would be more testing to confirm infections.

Protective gear and test kits were being distributed to U.S. military facilities with a priority on distribution to the Korean Peninsula, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, said at a briefing.

South Korea is one of the hardest hit countries with 4,335 cases and 26 deaths.

U.S. government military laboratories were working to develop a vaccine, Milley said.

President Donald Trump said his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.

Top U.S. health officials have said any vaccine is up to 18 months away and there is no treatment for the respiratory disease, although patients can receive supportive care.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said he was concerned the number of American cases could jump in coming weeks.

“When you have a number of cases that you’ve identified and they’ve been in the community for a while, you’re going to wind up seeing a lot more cases than you would have predicted,” he told CNN.

The U.S. Congress is expected to take up a spending measure in coming days that could allocate billions more dollars for the virus response.