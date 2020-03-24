🔥Coronavirus crisis: Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Galliard close construction sites🔥

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Galliard on Tuesday said they would close construction sites, as concerns over government guidance they can stay open mounted.

A number of people are worried about the number of workers, including construction staff, still using the tube in London to get to jobs, despite the coronavirus crisis.

The government has said people should work from home if they can. Communities secretary Robert Jenrick last night tweeted: “Advice for the housing, construction & building maintenance industries:

If you can work from home, do so. If you are working on site, you can continue to do so. But follow Public Health England guidance on social distancing.”

But Galliard said its building sites in the capital, excluding for important safety works, will shut.

Stephen Conway, executive chairman of Galliard said: “Our business was born in London and we are committed to the capital, but during these unprecedented times the safety of our construction staff, families and our London communities is paramount.”

Conway added: “We believe that by taking our staff out of daily commuting we will help to free up London’s transport network for the NHS and key workers who are protecting sick and vulnerable people across the capital.”

Taylor Wimpey said construction sites will begin the close down process today.

It said: “The health and safety and wellbeing of our employees, subcontractors and customers is our number one priority. In the interest of customer and employee safety, we have taken the decision to close all of our show homes, sales centres, and construction sites for all work except that needed to make the sites safe and secure.”

TfL and Crossrail construction sites are also temporarily suspended, it was announced today.

Graham Watts, chief executive of the Construction Industry Council, said: “There is a lot of confusion out there, which we are working hard to resolve.”

He said: “Directors of construction companies have a duty of care to their staff and should be certain that they are safe and can travel safely. In many respects, the position relating to each site will be different.”