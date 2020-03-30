🔥Coronavirus crisis: Estate agents warn of tough trading ahead🔥

Estate agents Purplebricks, LSL and Belvoir on Monday all warned of tough trading ahead, with the Government’s lock-down effectively putting the housing market on hold.

Buyers and renters were last week told by the Government they should, where possible, delay moving while measures are in place to fight coronavirus. Physical viewings are also off the cards.

Online agent Purplebricks had seen weaker activity as restrictions came in place, and said, following the latest update, it anticipates a “further negative impact on instruction and completion volumes”.

It cautioned revenues for the year to April will be below expectations. House broker Zeus has revised its revenue forecasts for the year to April 2021 to £96 million from £136 million.

LSL, which is behind brands such as Marsh & Parsons, said the rapidly developing virus situation means it can no longer provide financial guidance for 2020. Belvoir said the virus is expected to have a significant impact on trading this year.

All three firms outlined cost-saving plans.

Firms are trying to secure business despite the travel restrictions in place. Housebuilder Galliard is working with tech firm Reevo 360 to launch guided virtual viewings for buyers. Customers can look at interiors and exteriors of properties.