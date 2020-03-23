🔥Coronavirus crisis: British Land serves up rents plan to help pubs and restaurants🔥

Property giant British Land on Monday revealed new rental plans to help restaurants, cafes and bars affected by Covid-19.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after the Government told cafes and pubs to close, British Land’s chief executive Chris Grigg said affected tenants would be helped. He said: “We are going to offer the opportunity for monthly rather than quarterly rents. On a case-by-case basis for smaller businesses we will be offering deferrals. And in some cases there will be rent holidays.”

Operators have been worried about paying landlords when they have no trade coming in due to closures.

Grigg added: “What we are trying to do in all cases is to help preserve jobs and businesses.”

British Land has large London sites including in Paddington and by Liverpool Street station.

The company has also doubled its annual donation to charity Shelter to £50,000 to support their helpline, which it said has seen a sharp rise in calls as a result of the virus.

Elsewhere today, Scott Parsons, managing director for UK and Italy at Westfield’s owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “All of our retailers’ situations are different and we are in constant liaison with them and will support their needs on an individual basis.”

He also praised the capital: “London is one of the most resilient cities in the world and we have every confidence that our city will bounce back from this truly terrible situation that is affecting every one of us from a personal and business perspective.”

Pubs group Fuller’s is suspending commercial rents, while a spokesman for landlord Landsec said: “We are working with our customers on a case by case basis. We don’t want to see businesses fail as a result of Covid-19.”