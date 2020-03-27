🔥Coronavirus could affect clocks going forward to British Summer Time on Sunday, GMB union says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Coronavirus could affect the clocks going forward on Sunday morning, according to the GMB union in Yorkshire.

The organisation said that contractors told Wakefield Council their work to manually change the clocks would not go ahead this year.

The time on a number of prominent clocks in Yorkshire will therefore not be altered to British Summer Time for some months, the union said.

It comes after the UK went into a nationwide lockdown with the Government ordering Brits to stay at home to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

Meanwhile the NHS is bracing for an intensive period as Friday saw steep surge in new coronavirus cases, which hit a total of 14,543, while the death toll roles to 759.

A GMB regional spokesman said that the virus and lockdown measures are also affecting “routine tasks” of local services.

Leeds Town Hall seen alongside a gold clock on the side of Leeds Civic Hall in Yorkshire (AFP via Getty Images)

“This virus and the measures required to keep people safe are affecting local services in so many different ways and the routine tasks which workers do, which are taken for granted, are now seen for the value they bring to society,” he said.

“We all wish the clocks could be put forward a few months this weekend so we can be over this terrible time. Sadly, in Wakefield, the public clocks won’t be going forward at all on Sunday. ”

“The union said a number of clocks would be affected in Wakefield, Featherstone, Pontefract town halls and a number of churches.”

Clocks are always changed in the last week of March to mark the beginning of British Summer Time (BST), otherwise referred to as Daylight Saving Time.

Lots of phones and smart gadgets will update automatically on this Sunday – March, 29 – at 1am.

But UK residents, and everyone in this time zone, will need to manually adjust analogue clocks or those which do not automatically change.