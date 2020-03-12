Coronavirus coping guide: Facts and tips that you can use to stay calm and protect yourself

First, some basic facts: For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died. But most people recover. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while more severe illness may take three to six weeks, the WHO says.To learn more about the impact of recent developments and what you can do, please select from the articles below and scroll further for interactive map and live updates from social media.

The viral pandemic is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.