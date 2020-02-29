🔥Coronavirus continues to spread as disease rattles global economy🔥

The World Health Organization says the risk of the new coronavirus expanding worldwide is now “very high.” New cases of the disease it causes, COVID-19, are continuing to emerge globally. So far, 16 cases have been detected and confirmed in the United States. Another 47 people were evacuated, and brought back to the United States, from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and from the region in China where the coronavirus originated.Overnight, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is aware of four new “presumptive positive cases” of COVID-19 in the country. Four patients tested positive for the new coronavirus using the CDC-developed rRT-PCR, it said.”They are considered presumptive positive cases pending CDC confirmatory testing,” the CDC said. “However, CDC and State and local public health authorities are proceeding with public health investigations and response activities as if these were confirmed cases.”According to the CDC, the four suspected cases are in:California, which announced a second possible instance of community spread, defined as the spread of an illness for which the infection’s source is unknown.Oregon, which announced its first possible instance of community spread.Washington state, which announced two presumptive cases – one that is likely linked to travel and one that marks the state’s first possible instance of community spread.There are now more than 85,000 cases globally and more than 2,900 deaths. As health officials try to contain the virus, it continues to put millions of people in the U.S. on edge and rattle the markets.

Medical members wearing protective gear take samples from a driver with suspected symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a “drive-through” virus test facility in Goyang, north of Seoul, on February 29, 2020.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

53m ago

Iran says “tens of thousands” may get tested for coronavirus

Iran is preparing for the possibility of “tens of thousands” of people getting tested for the new coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases spiked again Saturday, an official said, underscoring the fear both at home and abroad over the outbreak in the Islamic Republic. The virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes have killed 43 people out of 593 confirmed cases in Iran, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said. He disputed a report by the BBC’s Persian service citing anonymous medical officials in Iran putting the death toll at over four times as much. Iran, with 43 people dead, has the world’s highest death toll outside of China. Of over 720 confirmed cases scattered across the Mideast, the majority trace back to the Islamic Republic.-The Associated Press

8:06 AM

Quarantined cruise ship passengers won’t go to Costa Mesa after court battle

The U.S. government announced Friday that it won’t try to send dozens of cruise ship passengers quarantined amid coronavirus fears to a city in Southern California that argued the move would pose a potentially life-threatening local risk. The government informed the California Department of Public Health that it had determined it doesn’t need to use the state-owned Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa to isolate passengers from the Diamond Princess, the state agency said. Local officials had said they weren’t included in the planning process and wanted to know what safeguards were in place to prevent the possible transmission of the virus. A federal judge had temporarily barred the swap and questioned why patients weren’t being sent to facilities designed to handle contagious illnesses like Ebola. The Fairview center previously housed people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “This is a victory for the citizens of Costa Mesa and Orange County,” Mayor Katrina Foley said in a statement. “But the government has not promised not to place future infected persons there, so the battle is not over. We will continue to ask the court to prohibit the government from using this completely inappropriate facility for housing people infected with a highly communicable and potentially fatal disease.”—The Associated Press

8:05 AM

Notre Dame ends Rome study abroad programs for the semester, citing coronavirus fears

After the U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for Italy on Friday, warning Americans to “Reconsider travel” to the country, the University of Notre Dame ended its study abroad program in Rome for the semester. “The 106 Notre Dame students studying in Rome will be flown back to the United States as soon as possible,” the university wrote in a Facebook post. “Affiliated faculty and staff who choose to return to the United States will also be flown back.” The university added that in accordance with U.S. protocol, the students will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to America. Notre Dame noted that more than half of that quarantine time will occur during the school’s spring break.

8:04 AM

South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to Reuters. That brings the country’s total number of cases to 2,931.

8:04 AM

China announces 47 new deaths, 427 new cases

Chinese officials on Saturday announced 47 new deaths and 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to at least 79,251. All but two of the deaths came from Hubei, the epicenter of the worldwide outbreak, officials said.