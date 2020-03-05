🔥Coronavirus communion warning for London churches🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Clergy in London were today advised that ill parishioners should not drink from the chalice during Holy Communion.

Archdeacon of London, the Venerable Luke Miller, said: “Should a communicant feel ill or not wish to drink from the chalice then he or she ought to receive the consecrated bread alone.”

He added: “There is no need at this stage to cease offering the chalice to the congregation, though this is being kept under review.”

He also urged people not to “soldier on” if they develop symptoms but instead seek medical advice, adding: “Those who are assessed as being at risk are asked to self isolate at home while tests are done.”