🔥Coronavirus closed your office? Here's my guide to working from home (yes, you need to get dressed)🔥

There’s a common misconception that homeworking is a doss. As someone who’s worked from home off and on — mostly on — for nearly a decade, take it from me: the opposite is true. Homeworking requires the upmost self-discipline and mental rigour. When Lady Gaga sang “Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore?”, it wasn’t a drunk, self-soiled Bradley Cooper she had in mind. She was expressing her awed respect for the WFH massive.

Don’t believe me? You’re about to find out for yourself. Twitter has already asked its staff to ride out Covid-19 from home, and if the Government’s worst-case scenario comes to pass, a load more companies will soon be following suit. Only the toughest workers will survive these weeks with either their sanity or their employment contract intact, but I can help you be one of them.

First, a quick-fire Dos and Don’ts round: Do take a daily shower, but don’t take a daily “TV break” to watch Loose Women. Do declutter your immediate work area, but don’t make today the day you finally alphabetise your spice rack. Do put a bra on. Don’t ask me to explain the science. It’s a fact that the brain can only engage when the breasts are restrained. And if you’re a man, I dunno, maybe invest in some extra-tight tighty-whities? A homeworker’s jockstrap? Just ensure any loose items are properly stowed before take-off.

Accept that, at least 12 times per day, you’ll “come to” from a fugue state and find yourself standing in front of the open fridge door, shovelling cashews into your mouth to keep up your energy levels while you decide what else to eat.

Stock photo of a laptop on a dining room table set up as a remote office to work from home (PA)

The only way to avoid putting on the “self-isolator’s stone” is to rid your kitchen of all temptations. Add it to the padlocked Brexit/Trump’s second term/all-purpose survivalist-prepper stockpile instead.

You’ll also need to up your email game. As face-to-face communication is out of the question, and your phone is a luxury, all-inclusive cruise for viruses, this is now your main point of contact with the outside world.

Unfortunately, email is fraught with potential misunderstandings. One stray exclamation mark, and you’ve accidentally asked your line manager to sleep over. Aim for a tone that’s both direct and breezy, but never risk an actual joke, or else it will look like you’ve got time to spare, and your boss will increase your workload accordingly. Which brings us to time management, every homeworker’s true stock-in-trade. Only “time management” is a misnomer. You’re not managing time, you’re jealously guarding it against all the thieves who’d snatch your precious minutes and make them their own. The neighbours who assume you’ll sign for their deliveries, the flatmate who hopes you’ll hang their washing, the “funemployed” friend who invites you out for coffee at 11am on a Tuesday. Tell them all to do one.

And if that sounds deranged, remember: it’s your sanity or your job. No one said you could keep both.

Why shake hands when ‘alright?’ will do

Some are worried about germ transfer, the rest have hands that are red-raw and sore from constant washing. Either way, handshaking is fast going out of fashion this flu season — and would it be so terrible if it never came back in?

The traditional handshake greeting will not be easily prised from Britain’s firm grip. At least according to guidebooks for tourists and the Prime Minister, who has taken a Churchillian stance and vowed to continue handshaking his way through the crisis, even during official hospital visits.

Presumably that’s because, for your average Brit, even a nasty bout of flu is preferable to the social awkwardness of leaning in for one cheek kiss, being surprised by a second, and then saying “Ooh! Continental!” in a pathetic attempt to disguise your agitation. (And if you think the slow adoption of France’s two-kiss system was bad for Britain, consider that, in the Netherlands, the custom is for not one, not two, but three kisses. Disgusting.)

Happily, handshaking has never been particularly big round our way. In east London there are several alternative greeting traditions, all of which carry only a minimal infection risk. You can say “Alright?” and then the other person says, “Alright?” and then you’re done. You can aim an expressionless nod in their general direction.Or, for special occasions, there’s always the suggestive wink.

Morrison’s multifaceted magnificence

Toni Morrison (Getty Images)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is out tomorrow, in time for International Women’s Day, because — as the title of this documentary suggests — she was a woman of many aspects. The Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, pictured, was also a mother, a public intellectual, a teacher and an editor whose collaborators included Angela Davis and Muhammad Ali.

But the most charming example of Morrison’s multifaceted magnificence? She made the best carrot cake. The Best. “No one, not even my sister [comes] close… They don’t put enough carrot in!” she said.