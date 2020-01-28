🔥Coronavirus: China death toll passes 100 as Beijing records its first fatality🔥

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday, as the death toll jumped to 106.

While the UK embarked on a desperate scramble to return 200 British nationals stranded in Wuhan, the United States, Japan other nations also raced to get their citizens out of Wuhan, the locked-down Chinese city at ground zero of a virus epidemic.

Expanding its massive effort to contain the viral outbreak, China urged its citizens to postpone trips abroad.

The recommendation to delay non-essential travel was issued “in order to protect the health and safety of Chinese and foreign people”, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

“Reducing people’s cross-border movement helps to prevent and control outbreaks,” the agency added.