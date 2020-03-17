🔥Coronavirus: Catering giant Compass faces profits hit from school and office closures🔥

Compass, the world’s biggest catering firm, on Tuesday laid bare how coronavirus-induced school, office and stadium closures have hit the business as it warned on profits.

The FTSE 100 firm, which provides catering at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium as well as at Wimbledon, said an “acceleration of containment measures adopted by governments and clients” in continental Europe and north America has hit first-half expectations.

The shares plunged 222.5p, or more than 19%, to 899p.

Compass said operating profits in the six months to March 31 will be £125 million to £225 million lower than expected. Analysts had £1.95 billion pencilled in for the full year.

Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke pointed to sports, leisure and education closures over the past week.

Clarke said: “By the end of last week all US universities were closed. This led to the release today and the (expected) profit warning. The range is because Latin America and parts of the UK remain operational, but if these close they will move towards the bottom of the range.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s declaration last night that people should work from home where possible will also hit Compass hard as it means less demand for staff canteen food.

Compass said in the five months to February 29 revenue growth was 6% as measures to contain the virus in the Asia-Pacific region did not materially affect the business. But current expectations are that the half-year organic revenue growth will be 0%-2%.

Compass, led by Dominic Blakemore, said it is implementing “significant mitigation plans” to manage costs, but provided no details.

The company said: “Our priority remains the health and safety of our employees, clients and consumers.”

It will provide a further update with its half-year results on May 13.