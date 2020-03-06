coronavirus-cases-in-ny-state-increases-to-33,-governor-says

🔥Coronavirus cases in NY state increases to 33, governor says🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: A female in a nose and mouth mask walks in the downtown section of Manhattan, NEW YORK, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in NY, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NY (Reuters) – The amount of people in NY state who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 11 to 33, on Friday governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The upsurge in cases reflects expanding testing over the state, Cuomo said.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in NY; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Related Posts

1/12:-esper,-schiff,-lee,-kaine,-kerry

🔥1/12: Esper, Schiff, Lee, Kaine, Kerry🔥

mariya smith
mysterious-deep-space-radio-burst-sends-signals-every-16-days

🔥Mysterious deep space radio burst sends signals every 16 days🔥

mariya smith
brexit-trade-talks-&apos;a-different-ball-game&apos;-to-canada&apos;s-agreement-with-eu,-boris-johnson-warned

🔥Brexit trade talks 'a different ball game' to Canada's agreement with EU, Boris Johnson warned🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *