🔥Coronavirus cases in Germany leap by a fifth in day to 27,000🔥

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has leapt nearly 5,000 in a single day, in the latest sign of the disease’s tightening grip across Europe.

Figures released today by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases show that confirmed cases in Germany rose by 4,764 yesterday to 27,436, an increase of more than a fifth.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose even faster to 114, up 28 on the previous day, an increase of about one third.

The surge in cases comes after a tightening of restrictions in Germany.

A ban on more than two people gathering in public was announced at the weekend, with hairdressers and beauty salons among shops forced to close.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Police will enforce the measures, which will be in place for at least a fortnight.

The rise in cases could dash hopes that Germany might avoid suffering as badly as some other European countries — either because of the quality of its health care system or because of its ability to track infections and prevent the virus spreading among older people.

Employees of the public order office walk through the pedestrian zone in Cologne (AFP via Getty Images)

In France, a two-month “state of health emergency” came into force today. New restrictions include a ban on people going out for exercise more than once a day, or for more than an hour, or more than 1km from their home. Legislation allowing price controls on some products and requisitioning of people and property has been passed.

About 500 migrants living rough in a Paris suburb were today forced out of an illegal camp which was then destroyed.

“They were living in disgusting conditions and putting their own lives, and the lives of others, in extreme danger,” said a humanitarian rights worker who witnessed the “evacuation” in Aubervilliers.

“Many of those evacuated were undocumented men from countries like Eritrea and Afghanistan, and some were trying to get to countries like Britain,” he said.

“There was no social distancing in the camp, which was mainly made up of charity tents and bivouacs.”

A spokesman for the Seine-Saint-Denis Prefecture said a court had “sanctioned the clearing of the camp, which was by a canal and creating a serious health hazard”.

Buses were used to transport the migrants to sports halls and hotels, where they will be housed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Elsewhere, severely ill patients from the Alsace region in France were being treated in cities in Switzerland and Germany.

A handful of coronavirus patients from Italy are also being treated in the German state of Saxony after being flown in.

In Spain prosecutors were investigating after soldiers found elderly patients dead or abandoned in care homes from which staff had fled.