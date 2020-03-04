🔥Coronavirus case toll hits six in Republic of Ireland with four more infections confirmed🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland taking the country’s toll to six.

The nation’s department of health confirmed the additional cases this evening.

The patients are all “associated with travel” from the same affected area in Northern Italy, according to the country’s Department of Health.

There are two male and two female patients, from the western part of the country.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the Irish department of health, said contact tracing is under way for the new cases.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn added: “There is still no evidence of widespread or sustained community transmission in Ireland, as seen in some other EU countries.

“While we now have six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, we continue our containment efforts, central to which is that the public know what to do in the event they have symptoms.”

It comes after Northern Ireland confirmed two further cases this afternoon.

