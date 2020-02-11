coronavirus-case-confirmed-in-california,-takes-us.-total-to-13

🔥Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13🔥

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in an individual under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

The adult patient was among U.S. nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, local television station 10News reported.

The individual was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment, 10News said, citing an official familiar with the situation.

A hospital official declined to comment, but said the hospital would soon be releasing a statement.

“CDC is conducting a thorough contact investigation of the person who has tested positive to determine contacts and to assess if those contacts had high risk exposures,” the CDC said in a statement, without giving further details.

Hundreds of U.S. nationals have been evacuated from Wuhan and flown to the Miramar base where they are subject to the CDC’s first public health quarantine in 50 years.

Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Related Posts

bestselling-books-for-the-week-that-ended-jan.-26

Bestselling books for the week that ended Jan. 26

syed
dave-chappelle-campaigns-for-andrew-yang-in-south-carolina

Dave Chappelle campaigns for Andrew Yang in South Carolina

mariya smith
trump-to-propose-$48-trillion-us.-budget-with-large-cuts-in-safety-nets:-wall-street-journal

Trump to propose $4.8 trillion U.S. budget with large cuts in safety nets: Wall Street Journal

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *