🔥Coronavirus care: this is how to properly care for your hands during the outbreak🔥

It would turn out that adapting to live amidst the Covid-19 crisis isn’t just impacting us mere mortals.

On Tuesday last week, the Queen made headlines for wearing gloves to hand out honours at Buckingham Palace, a task she usually completes glove-free.

While the palace declined to comment on whether Her Majesty donned the velour gloves due to the health threat poised by Coronavirus, the move begged the question, is even Her Majesty taking precautions against the dreaded virus?

Some 278 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK so far, joining more than 110,000 people throughout the rest of the world.

While there is currently no cure for coronavirus, doctors are in the midst of trialling existing drugs, although this has been complicated by the virus mutating into a second strain.

Like cold and flu bugs, the virus is spread via droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. The droplets land on surfaces and are picked up on the hands of others and spread further. People catch the virus when they touch their infected hands to their mouth, nose or eyes.

Regular hand washing is being touted as the most effective means of prevention; Public Health England and health secretary Matt Hancock have both been vocal in recommending hand scrubbing as the best means of preventing it spreading.

The excessive use of soaps, detergents and alcohol-based hand sanitiser however can cause severe irritation to hands.

“Repeated cleansing and use of alcohol gel has resulted in nearly all of my patients this week suffering with some degree of either excessive dryness or very active hand dermatitis (otherwise known as eczema),” consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto says.

Dr Mahto explains that the use of soaps, detergents and alcohol gel “damage proteins in the upper layer of our epidermis (stratum corneum), which causes changes in the lipids or fats in our skin and prevents skin cells binding together appropriately.” The result of this is dry and irritated skin, as our skin loses its ability to bind water together.

The NHS has recommended washing your hands for the amount of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice (which equates to approximately twenty seconds), but, according to Dr Mahto, this repeated action can cause hands to “become red, rough, scaly, dry, cracked, and fissured (where small cuts appear in the skin.)

While bottles of hand sanitising products are currently selling for more than 5,000 per cent of their recommended retail price online, the alcohol-based products can wreak havoc on skin, particularly when mixed with the cold weather.

These are Dr Mahto’s tips for looking after your hands during the coronavirus crisis, in amongst the hand-washing.

Opt for a non-fragranced hand cream

Carry a non-fragranced hand cream at all times and get into the habit of moisturising after washing. Products I like include Cerave reparative hand cream (shop it here, £6), Neutrogena Norwegian formula unscented hand cream (shop it here, £3.50), La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 hand cream (shop it here, £7.50). Fragrances can potentially worsen dermatitis so, as a rule of thumb, if it smells good, you probably want to stay away from it for active hand eczema.

Use an anti-microbial hand wash

I recommend Dermol 500 lotion, use this instead of soap as a cream wash and rinse off as normal (shop it here, £9.50.) It doesn’t have the convenience of alcohol gel when you are out and about but use it at home or decant a small amount into a travel container and carry it with you for use during the day – this is normally what I recommend to my eczema patients.

Make a DIY hand mask

Buy some cotton gloves and before sleep at night apply a generous layer of hand cream to both hands before placing them into the gloves whilst you sleep overnight.

This is almost like doing an intense “hand mask”, which will provide relief for chapped skin.

Wear gloves

If you are cleaning or washing up then protect the hands from irritants or chemicals and wear gloves. Try not to get the hands wet or irritated any more times than is absolutely necessary.

The weather is cold right now and cold air and exposure to the elements can further worsen dryness and hand eczema. The rest of our body is protected by clothing but our face and hands bear the brunt of environmental exposure to cold, wind and pollution, so wear gloves outside too.

Seek help from your GP or dermatologist

If the skin is itchy, cracked or bleeding then seek advice from a professional.

Once hand eczema becomes problematic, it may require treatment with a short, sharp burst of topical steroid treatment which requires prescription.

When used for appropriate periods of time under expert guidance you should not suffer with any long-term side effects of steroid use. The purpose of the steroid ointment is to reduce inflammation and allow the skin to heal and recover. If treatment is not offered, the eczema will not only cause discomfort, but may restrict your daily activities and the skin becomes vulnerable to infection as it is no longer functioning appropriately as a barrier.

