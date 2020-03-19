🔥Coronavirus: Burberry warns of plunging sales as number of shops shut🔥

Posted by — March 19, 2020 in News Leave a reply
coronavirus:-burberry-warns-of-plunging-sales-as-number-of-shops-shut

Burberry on Thursday warned sales could plunge as much as 80% in the remaining weeks of the financial year, as it laid bare how coronavirus is hurting luxury retailers.

The FTSE 100 fashion giant, known for its trademark trenchcoats, has around 40% of the 431 stores it operates directly currently closed. Further closures are expected in the coming days, which may affect its five standalone London shops.

Burberry said: “Following the significant escalation of governmental trading, travel and social restrictions in recent days and the inevitable impact this will have on demand, we are expecting our comparable retail store sales in the final weeks of the year to be within the range of -70% to  -80%”.

It expects like for like retail store sales in the fourth quarter to March 28 to tumble 30%.

Burberry will look to renegotiate rents with landlords, as it grapples with the headwinds.

It pointed out that up until January 24, before the virus escalated, it was seeing a “positive” response to new products. Chief executive Marco Gobbetti said: “We remain confident in our strategy.” There was also some optimism with Mainland China stores reopening.

The shares lost 19.5p to 1083.5p

You May Also Like

the-best-gym-equipment-for-easy-at-home-workouts

🔥The best gym equipment for easy at-home workouts🔥

&apos;we&apos;ve-kept-our-lights-on&apos;:-how-coronavirus-closures-will-affect-the-landscape-of-london&apos;s-theatre

🔥'We've kept our lights on': How coronavirus closures will affect the landscape of London's theatre🔥

priti-patel-apologises-for-&apos;terrible-injustices&apos;-of-windrush-scandal-after-damning-review

🔥Priti Patel apologises for 'terrible injustices' of Windrush scandal after damning review🔥

gcse-and-a-level-exam-results-&apos;to-be-issued-in-august-under-new-system&apos;-due-to-coronavirus

🔥GCSE and A-level exam results 'to be issued in August under new system' due to coronavirus🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *