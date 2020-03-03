🔥Coronavirus battle plan: All you need to know from the government's response to the outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The government has unveiled its “battle plan” to address the spectre of a coronavirus epidemic hitting the UK.

It comes after Boris Johnson chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers and experts on the emergency Cobra committee on Monday morning to confront the Covid-19 outbreak that has swept the globe.

Twelve more UK cases have also been announced, bringing the total to 51, while more than 91,000 have become infected worldwide, claiming 3,117 lives.

An official 27-page document outlining the raft of measures discussed in the meeting has now been published.

How bad could coronavirus get?

Experts are battling to stop an epidemic hitting UK shores (AFP via Getty Images)

Until now we’ve had rolling updates from the Department of Health and Social Care about the rising tally of coronavirus diagnoses in Britain, but little clarity on really how great a threat we face.

The government has sought to spell out exactly that in today’s plan, warning that it is “more likely than not” based on current data that the country will be “significantly affected”.

“Based on experience with previous outbreaks, it may be that widespread exposure in the UK is inevitable,” the plans warn, adding the illness “presents a significant challenge for the entire world”.

Up to a fifth of the UK’s workforce could be off sick at its peak.

Who is likely to be affected?

Restricting travel in a UK coronavirus epidemic would be pointless, the government’s top health advisor said (PA)

Most of those who get the virus will only experience mild symptoms similar to a cold or flu, but a “minority” will need hospital care for complications caused by the virus, especially pneumonia.

“So far the data we have suggest that the risk of severe disease and death increases amongst elderly people and in people with underlying health risk conditions,” the document says.

Children can also be seriously infected, the plans warn, but the illness is rarer among under-20s.

Ministers pointed to an increase in deaths if there is an epidemic in the UK, but did not land on a figure.

What measures are in place?

Among the drastic actions the government could take are instructing the police to only deal with the most serious crimes and closing the NHS to all but the critically ill, the plans say.

Emergency services all have plans in place to “fulfil critical functions” but the military could be drafted in to maintain public order if large numbers of personnel fall ill.

A coronavirus epidemic in the UK could be inevitable, the government warns (PA)

Other possible measures include drafting volunteers and pensioners into hospitals.

“Social-distancing” restrictions could also be implemented, including school, college and university closures, reducing large-scale gatherings and working from home.

The UK also has stockpiles of drugs for the NHS and clinical equipment and clothing for doctors, nurses and surgeons, and a distribution strategy for delivering them.

Officials said they were “uncertain of the impact of the outbreak for business” but said firms could be handed short-term financial help to deal with coronavirus-linked shortfalls.

Boris Johnson said there were “long-established plans by which the police will, obviously, keep the public safe but they will prioritise those things that they have to do”.

The Prime Minister added: “And the army is of course always ready to back-fill as and when, but that is under the reasonable worst-case scenario.”

But when asked about travel restrictions – which have been widely implemented in China where the outbreak began – Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific advisor to the government, said it would make “no difference at all” if the virus was “everywhere”.

What will the government’s response be?

(PA)

The document lists Number 10’s reaction to an epidemic in four phases:

Containment: “Detect early cases, follow up close contacts, and prevent the disease taking hold in this country for as long as is reasonably possible”

Delay: “Slow the spread in this country, if it does take hold, lowering the peak impact and pushing it away from the winter season”

Research: “Better understand the virus and the actions that will lessen its effect on the UK population; innovate responses including diagnostics, drugs and vaccines; use the evidence to inform the development of the most effective models of care”

Mitigate: “Provide the best care possible for people who become ill, support hospitals to maintain essential services and ensure ongoing support for people ill in the community to minimise the overall impact of the disease on society, public services and on the economy.”

If coronavirus escalates to become a pandemic, the government would launch a mass information campaign with the media and parliament, implement emergency crisis response teams and heighten public health awareness.

What is coronavirus?

The government’s plan, based on discussions with top UK health experts, says coronavirus is best explained as a strand of viruses common worldwide.

Some can cause the common cold, others can trigger severe diseases such as Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which saw an outbreak in 2002-03, and can cause lethal pneumonia.

The new outbreak, Covid-19, is the latest strand of this virus never seen before in humans.

The document says the main symptoms are a cough, high temperature and, “in severe cases”, shortness of breath.