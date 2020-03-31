Coronavirus arrives in rural Reynolds County. The top health official there wants Parson to issue stay-at-home order

Frances Vermillion is the director of the Reynolds County Health Center, a public clinic in tiny Centerville, Missouri. Photo taken March 26, 2020 by Jesse Bogan, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — The public health director of a rural Missouri county said Tuesday that she wished Republican Gov. Mike Parson would issue a mandatory stay-at-home order across the state to fight the spread of COVID-19.“That’s the only way we are going to get any action on this,” Frances Vermillion, Reynolds County public health director, said in a telephone interview. “You keep going place to place, spreading this, and you don’t know you’ve got it.”Vermillion and Reynolds County were featured in a Post-Dispatch story that ran over the weekend. The southeast Missouri county, home to Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park, lost its only hospital in 2016. The county hadn’t had any positive cases of COVID-19 but Vermillion expected it was a matter of time.

Though it’s been slow to arrive, Gov. Mike Parson warns that the ‘pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.’

On Saturday, two COVID-19 test results came back positive. Vermillion said one of the two people was in good health before feeling symptomatic. She said one of them spent at least one night in a regional hospital and has been released.

Vermillion said both are in self-quarantine at home. Their recent contacts have also been told to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their temperature twice a day. She said one of the two people who tested positive had a lot of contacts — had gone to work, the store and other places.“They were supportive,” Vermillion said of the people who were contacted about possible exposure. “They understand the seriousness of it. Some of them were really freaked out because their husbands have underlying health conditions.”Vermillion said news of the two positive cases motivated Reynolds County officials to issue an emergency order on Monday that calls for social distancing and keeping groups to less than 10 people.“We are just trying to prevent the contagion spreading further through our county,” she said. “We are discouraging large gatherings, visiting friends and relatives. It’s not a vacation. They need to self isolate the best they can or do social distancing. Follow the rules, or we are going to be doing this a long time if we don’t.”She said Reynolds County has been following recommendations from Gov. Parson and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent weeks. She said the local emergency order makes the recommendations more official but stops short of ordering people to stay home.“There is nothing about stay-at-home yet,” she said. “I wish the governor would do that.”

