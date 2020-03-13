The latest headlines in your inbox

There is “currently no evidence” that the coronavirus can be transmitted by inhaling someone else’s vape cloud, according to experts at Public Health England.

Among the global pandemic of Covid-19, there is a race to understand how infections can happen.

Amid the outbreak it is understandable that people are trying to keep their lungs clean and puffs of vapour exhaled by users of e-cigarettes may raise questions of if they could carry the microscopic pathogens through the air.

The Standard put this question to Public Health England about the dangers of vaping with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty London during Coronavirus

Rosanna O’Connor, Director of Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs at Public Health England said: “Public Health England’s 2018 independent evidence review found that to date, there have been no identified health risks of passive vaping to bystanders.

“There is currently no evidence that coronavirus can be caught from exposure to e-cigarette vapour.”

The advice from the NHS remains that people should wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, always doing so when you get home or into work.

Hand sanitiser gel should be used if water and soap is not available.

They also advise people to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve – not hands – when coughing or sneezing.

Tissues should be put in the bin immediately and hands should be washed.

The NHS adds not to touch eyes, nose or mouth if hands are not clean.