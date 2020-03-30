🔥Coronavirus alcohol ban: Scam letter claiming to be from NHS explained🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK’s coronavirus lockdown is set to last at least until mid-April – and possibly for several more months to come.

That’s months without going to pubs, bars and clubs, which are a major part of many people’s social lives.

A fake letter has been circulating on social media claiming to represent the Government. The letter wrongly says that Brits are no longer able to buy alcohol as a health risk.

Here we look at advice on alcohol consumption during the coronavirus lockdown.

Could alcohol be banned in the UK?

The Government has said that there is no chance of an alcohol ban in future, despite what the fake letter says.

Pubs and bars may have been closed to encourage social distancing. But supermarkets and off licences remain open and alcohol is available to buy, as long as you drink it at home.

Punters go for a drink before pubs and bars close to stop Coronavirus

Has alcohol been banned anywhere?

Alcohol is reportedly no longer for sale in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, to combat an increase in domestic violence that began during the lockdown there, according to the country’s health minister.

Can alcohol prevent you catching coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has debunked this claim.

The WHO said in a Q&A on Facebook: “Alcohol should always be consumed in moderation and people who do not drink alcohol should not start drinking in an attempt to prevent the infection.”