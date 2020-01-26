🔥Coronation Street’s Charlie Lawson is my hero says cystic fibrosis sufferer Nicole Adams🔥

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Nicole Adams has thanked Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson for his support as she embarks on a campaign to make the drugs which saved her life available on the NHS.

Hairdresser Nicole (28) has been fighting for every breath since being diagnosed with the incurable respiratory condition when she was just six weeks old.

After contracting an airborne disease in 2014, her condition worsened and she was rushed to hospital in November as her health deteriorated.

But following a battle to obtain life-saving drug Trikafta, the Newtownabbey woman is now back on her feet and determined to push for the drug to be available for all CF sufferers.

She told Sunday Life: “I really can’t thank Charlie enough for his support and for meeting with us to help promote the campaign, I’m extremely grateful. I am walking, living proof that Trikafta works and I am going to campaign to get these drugs available for everyone who needs them.

“They can help up to 90% of CF sufferers and I’m determined to do what I can to help this medication become more widely available.

“I just want to help as many people as I can. There’s 450 people in Northern Ireland with this illness, it’s a huge number.”