🔥Coronation Street star Neville Buswell dies aged 76🔥

Coronation Street star Neville Buswell has died at the age of 76. He was best known for playing husband of Deirdre and father to Tracy, Ray Langton – and he passed away on Christmas Day 2019.

He joined Corrie in 1966 before leaving later that year. He returned in 1968 and was a regular cast member for 10 years. He returned for a final storyline which saw Ray tell Tray he was dying – he later passed away as Ken and Deirdre remarried.

His passing was confirmed in a Las Vegas obituary, where he had lived after leaving Corrie.

Almost a decade after he left Corrie, Buswell was caught up in a child sex probe over allegations he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in his dressing room in the 1960s. Lancashire police wrote to him to request an interview, but refused to return to the UK. It was reported at the time that he faced arrest if he ever returned to the UK, but Buswell denied the claims – calling them ‘not true’. More to follow.