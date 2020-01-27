🔥Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd jokingly tells Lucy Fallon to f*** off in goodbye message🔥

There were lots of tears, emotions and sentiments as Lucy Fallon tearfully left her role as Bethany Platt – and she took to Instagram to share her love and affection for her Coronation Street family. Yep, even the one who told her to foff in her leaving card!

Always known to be a joker, David Platt star Jack P Shepherd left the short message: ‘To Lucy FOff Jack’.

Well, to be fair, she is doing just that. She filmed her final scenes with the Platts with her real life family and her boyfriend Tom Leech (who shared the image of Jack’s message on his Instagram Story with laughing emojis) recently although Bethanty will remain on screen for a few weeks yet.

After leaving for the last time, she shared an emotional message on Instagram, telling fans: ‘I’m writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that’s a wrap… on what has been the most incredible 5 years of my life.

‘It’s so crazy to me that 5 years ago, I had just finished 6th form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in. I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail platt a friend. But here we are… and I’m grateful for every single second of it. It’s such a cliche, but the platt family really are a second family to me. And I will forever be in debt to them. They have taught me everything I know… who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATts????

‘To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life. And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years. And to you bethany… oh what fun we’ve had. But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later ♥️’ (sic)

Thank goodness she hasn’t fed off for good, by the sounds of it!

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape allows evil Jade Rowan access to Hope?

MORE: Coronation Street star Neville Buswell dies aged 76