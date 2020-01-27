🔥Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe leaves Yasmeen Nazir trapped in ‘coffin’🔥

Sinister Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been cruelly and meticulously controlling and taking over the life of Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) while hiding in plain sight as an amiable pensioner who apparently loves her in Coronation Street.

Over the course of months, we have seen him chip away at Yasmeen’s self esteem in a series of coercive control abuses, leaving her confidence at rock bottom. As he has made her doubt herself and has gaslit her to make her feel like she is the one mistreating him and she needs him, viewers have rightly been finding it a difficult watch.

This week will see him further try to isolate her from her friends and make her wonder if there is something wrong with her by implying that she is an alcoholic. He manages to convince her that she has a problem with drink to the point where he encourages her to attend an AA meeting with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne).

We have also seen the unhinged magician hide secret cameras, take control of Yasmeen’s finances and criticise her with passive aggressive comments to make her feel worthless.

In new pictures revealed by Coronation Street’s official site, Geoff is set to get even worse in upcoming episodes. When Yasmeen has to step in and help Geoff with his on stage performance which involves locking her in a coffin like box, she is unsure and reluctant due to her being claustrophobic.

And when the act goes wrong, a terrified Yasmeen ends up trapped and scared – has Geoff done this deliberately to terrify or punish her as his latest act of abusive control.

The caption reads: ‘Geoff forces a reluctant Yasmeen to assist him during a magic trick at a birthday party. The trick doesn’t quite go to plan and claustrophobic Yasmeen panics. Will she be okay?

‘Later, Geoff arrives home to find Tim with Yasmeen. Geoff insists the mishap was an accident but is Tim suspicious?’

