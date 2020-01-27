🔥Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne faces losing baby Bertie tonight🔥

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) faces his worst nightmare in Coronation Street tonight as he finds Bertie barely conscious in his cot and has to rush him to hospital, where he learns that his son has contracted measles. And with the next 24 hours crucial, Daniel fears that Bertie may die.

Since the death of Sinead, Daniel has been understandably struggling and when he took his baby son to get his innoculations, he couldn’t cope with seeing Bertie crying and so took him away before the vaccinations were complete.

It’s a decision he tonight lives to regret when Bertie is found not stirring and seriously ill. As Daniel panics and waits for news in hospital, a diagnosis is confirmed and Daniel feels he is to blame.

Worried that he is set to lose the other most important person in his life, Daniel rejects attempts from Ken (William Roache) and Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to comfort and he screams at his family to leave him alone before then bursting into tears.

Almost losing Bertie will leave Daniel broken and wracked with guilt – and his decision to stop the vaccinations will have tragic ramifications elsewhere in Weatherfield as pregnant Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) starts to feel ill.

As she has measles, she is later told that she has miscarried, leaving her crushed – but how will Daniel feel when he learns what has happened to Maria? Can he forgive himself for his mistake in not having Bertie immunised?

One person who tries to be there for Daniel is Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), who still carries heavy feelings for him. And when she ends up stopping over, a grieving Daniel mistakes her for Sinead after allowing Bethany to wear her dressing gown.

As they start kissing, how far will things go?

Coronation Street continues on Monday 27 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

