🔥Coronation Street spoilers: Brutal and violent scenes for Gary Windass and Ali Neeson🔥

Gary Windass (Mikey North) just can’t seem to escape violence in Coronation Street, despite trying to go straight following his criminal activities. Amid recent pictures which showed that Gary will return to his loan shark life, he has also been pictured filming violent scenes with nemeis Ali Neeson (James Burrows).

Ali is the ex of Gary’s current girlfriend Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and there is no love lost between them, with Ali constantly warning Maria that Gary can’t change. Ali and Maria still seem to have feelings for one another but Gary would likely react badly to this.

Gary has promised that he won’t return to crime and his focus is on Maria, but when she loses the baby, will things change. As Ali takes a stand against Gary, they will end up in a massive fight.

Corrie teased a fight scene on the cobbles where Mikey and James filmed a punch up, with Gary looking pretty badly injured. But what triggers the fight? Have Maria and Ali got close again? Or has Ali discovered something that could incriminate Gary?

We’ve been filming Gary and Ali having a bit of a scrap this week! 👊 Will they ever kiss and make up? Tap for #TeamCorrie >> https://t.co/QGEMXh7rdi#SaturdaySneakPeek #BehindTheScenes #Corrie pic.twitter.com/1KFX2f4WVT — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 25, 2020

Speaking recently about the strand, boss Iain MacLeod told Metro.co.uk: ‘We can’t forget the on-going trajectory of Gary Windass and his return to his genetic destiny as a kind of slightly dodgy scowl, and that has a really interesting chapter at the start of the new year.

‘Having ridden the storm that ensures after Christmas, he finds himself in a relatively stable and happy place with Maria, and then something incredibly difficult happens that throws it up in the air, and meanwhile, while the focus is over here on his new family and Maria, Adam Barlow is secretly conspiring against him and will threaten to lead Adam and therefore the authorities to Rick’s final resting place.

‘Whether that will actually happen or not is still to be seen but ultimately that will precipitate a big explosive story around the time we traditionally do our Britain’s Got Talent strip week. We’re aware that Rick’s body is resting over there, and we are resisting the urge to dig it up as it feels like everyone is expecting us to. So, I hope we’re playing in a good way with the audience’s expectations around that.’

