🔥Coronation Street spoiler: Special 10,000th episode confirms heart-wrenching death🔥

Coronation Street will be celebrating the show’s 10,000th episode – but it comes with the confirmation of heart-wrenching death.

The episode, airing on 7 February, will confirm the death of Rita’s estranged husband Dennis Tanner when she receives a parcel containing his ashes.

Along with his ashes, the parcel holds a note requesting Rita scatter his remains in Blackpool.

Taking in the sad news of Dennis’ death, she confides in Ken who agrees to go with her to the coastal town.

In an act of solidarity, Jenny books a coach and invites people to join them as a day trip, for something everyone could enjoy – and half the street turns up to support their pal.

Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Jenny, Ken, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally and Yasmeen all set off to Blackpool with Rita to say one last goodbye to Dennis, who was played by Phillip Lowrie.

Rita and the gang soon deal with Dennis’ death by sharing memories and secrets.

Any secrets shared would, of course, lead to tensions rising – and it starts to look as though they won’t make it to Blackpool thanks to a grumpy bus driver played by comedian John Henshaw.

Producer Iain MacLeod said: ‘10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was “doomed from the outset.” I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee.

‘It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful – and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue.

He continued: ‘It’s a really great exhibition of Coronation Street’s classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles.’

The loss is made all the more poignant considering Dennis was one of the first characters introduced to the show in the first ever episode back in December 1960.

Not only is the longest-running soap ever celebrating their 10,000th instalment, but fans will also be thrilled to learn that Norris Cole is returning to the Cobbles once more after actor Malcolm Hebden suffered a heart attack in 2017.

The Weatherfield legend, who has appeared in the soap as Norris since 1994, was forced to take a prolonged leave of absence following his health issues, only returning to the show in fleeting stints in 2019.

The 80-year-old actor returned to set on Friday 24 January, looking seriously smart in a navy blazer and grey trousers while carrying a light brown suitcase.

Cracking a grin as he chatted with the show’s cast and crew, we’re sure Corrie fans will be delighted to see Norris return to the Cobbles in upcoming episodes.

The special 10,000th episode will be airing on ITV at 7: 30 pm on Friday 7 February.

