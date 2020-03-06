🔥Coronation Street actor to return to work after self-isolating over Coronavirus precautions🔥

A Coronation Street cast member who went into self-isolation due to coronavirus fears has been advised to return to work.

The actor had returned from a holiday and showed no signs of symptoms, but decided to not to return to work in order to be on the safe side.

On Friday morning, the Mirror reported that the unidentified actor was set to miss filming while “minimal” rewrites took place to account for their absence.

A spokesperson for Coronation Street has now told Standard Online: “The Coronation Street cast member referred to in reports this morning has been advised by health professionals that they are not required to self isolate, following this advice they will be returning to work when they are next scheduled to film.

First look at new Coronation Street set – In pictures

“The initial personal decision was taken as a precautionary measure,” they added.

The star was in self-isolation while investigations into the region they had travelled to were made.

The unnamed actor’s isolation is the latest example of coronavirus’s impact on the entertainment industry.

Earlier this week, the new James Bond film No Time to Die, which was initially due to premiere in March, was postponed to a November release date due to the worldwide impact of coronavirus.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said the decision had been made after “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.”

Meanwhile, filming of Mission Impossible 7 was suspended in Venice after a high number of coronavirus cases were reported in Italy.

The production was in Venice for a three-week shoot.