🔥Cornwall woman creates postcards to help people self-isolating due to coronavirus🔥

A Cornwall woman has devised a heartwarming new system to help people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Becky Wass, 32, has created a postcard template, to be printed off and shared, enabling people to offer a helping hand to their neighbours in need.

It reads: “Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help,” allowing spaces for name, address, phone number and possible tasks that the recipient might need help with, including “picking up shopping” and “a friendly phone call”.

Ms Wass, who is an associate lecturer at Falmouth University, said the message at the heart of the initiative was “fear has spread quickly (understandably!), so let’s try to spread kindness.”

The postcard template has been widely shared on social media (PA)

The idea has been branded “amazing” by social media users and widely shared using the hashtag “ViralKindness.”

The 32-year-old first made the note public on Thursday and said the response has been “incredibly heart-warming” since then.

“It’s wonderful to know that people want to help their neighbours out,” she said.

“I think everyone wants to help in times like this, the postcard idea just makes it a bit easier to do so.”

Ms Wass has been amazed by the response to her idea (PA)

She added that she hasn’t had a request for help yet from her neighbours, but was happy knowing that they would feel comfortable to ask if they’re in need.

The cards also warn people to wash their hands regularly and to avoid physical contact.

“This was designed to be a contact-free way to help,” said Ms Wass. “Items are left on doorsteps and requests made over the phone.

“We urge everyone to follow government guidance on staying safe, which includes regular hand washing, so that we spread only kindness.”