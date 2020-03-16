🔥Cornish store launches early-morning shopping club for over 70s amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The owner of a Cornish convenience store has launched a novel initiative to reassure elderly shoppers concerned by the coronavirus outbreak: offering older people the opportunity to shop “exclusively” for 30 minutes each morning.

Christopher Keeble, owner of the Constantine Bay Stores near Padstow, said the move was aimed at ensuring customers born in 1950 or before can do their groceries “with confidence” and “peace of mind” as concern over the Covid-19 epidemic grows.

Each day this week, Mr Keeble will open the shop’s doors between 8am and 8.30am only to people within that age bracket.

“We have some local elderly residents, a few of which last week expressed concern over what is going to happen to them,” Mr Keeble told the Standard.

“So over the weekend my wife and I thought we could help them out by letting them come into the shop when nobody else is around.

“It means us getting in half-an-hour-early to sanitise the door handles and surfaces, but we don’t mind that, we have to react to the situation and as we are offering a service to our customers, we want to deliver it.”

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are most in danger from coronavirus, with the government reportedly readying to ask those over 70 to soon self-isolate for a period of up to four months for their own “self-protection”.

But until such measures are officially rolled out, Mr Keeble plans to continue with his initiative, and is even eyeing up extending the scheme into next week and beyond after receiving plenty of positive feedback from shoppers of all ages and much media attention.

“We had about 15 elderly people come in this morning within the half-an-hour window … and they all said how fantastic it was to feel safe while getting their bits,” he said.

“People of all ages have also given us amazing feedback, saying how good it [the initiative] is,” he added. “We are amazed at how a simple idea appears to have gone viral.”

Throughout the UK, meanwhile, several other businesses nationwide offered up their own plans for easing at-risk shoppers’ anxieties.

Supermarket chain Iceland announced it would be encouraging store managers to dedicate the first two hours of trading on Wednesday to elderly and vulnerable shoppers, while Langside Cafe in Glasgow’s Southside pledged to deliver soup to older customers and people with underlying health issues who are unable to leave their homes.

Others to offer special services included the Portaferry Hotel in County Down, Northern Ireland, which pledged to deliver free dinners to elderly people who are unable to visit a supermarket or eat out at a restaurant.

“These are unprecedented times and we are a close knit community; let’s stick together and get through this together,” the hotel said in a post on Facebook.