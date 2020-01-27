🔥Corn, bacon and wild-rice chowder recipe🔥

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 35 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
- 75g wild rice
- 2 ears of corn
- Knob of butter (about 10g)
- 250g big chunks of bacon or pancetta
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 stick celery, diced
- 1 litre well-flavoured chicken stock (preferably home-made)
- 300g waxy potatoes, peeled and cut into small chunks about 2cm square
- 175ml double cream
- 2 tbsp chopped chives
METHOD
- Cover the wild rice with water in a small saucepan. Bring to the boil, then leave to simmer for about 35 minutes. It won’t soften like regular rice but will retain its nuttiness.
- Remove the kernels from the ears by standing each one in a bowl and slicing them off with a sharp knife in strips from top to bottom. Work your way round each ear.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan and cook the bacon until the pieces are well coloured all over. Lift out with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add the corn to the pan. Cook for another five minutes, turning the kernels over in the fat and allowing them to toast nicely.
- Add the onion and celery to the pan and cook until soft but not coloured – about 12 minutes. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Season lightly.
- Turn the heat down to medium and leave to simmer for 10 minutes, then add the potatoes and bacon and continue to cook until the potatoes are tender – approximately another 15 minutes.
- Add the cream and bring to the boil again. Turn down to a vigorous simmer and cook for a further 10 minutes. You can mash some of the potatoes – just press them with the back of a wooden spoon – if you want to thicken the chowder.
- Drain the wild rice, rinse it under boiling water, add it to the pan with the chives and heat through. Check the seasoning and serve.