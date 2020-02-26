🔥CORD: Le Cordon Bleu launches 'click and collect' takeaway service at London hub🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The world-renowned Parisian cookery school Le Cordon Bleu is to embrace 21st-century food technology with a “click and collect” service at its new London dining hub.

The 124-year-old institution, which gave its name to a classic French cooking style, revealed today that its restaurant, cafe and teaching complex will be named CORD by Le Cordon Bleu. It will launch in April at 85 Fleet Street, the former Reuters building by Sir Edward Lutyens.

To entice busy City workers to its cafe at lunchtime, CORD will abandon high-end Parisian service for a click-and-collect option via an in-house app. Customers will be able to review the menu, order, and set a time for pick-up. The app will offer regular users discounts and free croissants.

CORD’s 90-seat dining space will be the institution’s first London restaurant. André J Cointreau, Le Cordon Bleu president, said guests will experience an “evolving culinary art form”.

