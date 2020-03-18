🔥Cool stay of the week: a romantic cottage in coastal Cornwall🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Just three miles from Bodmin and eight miles from picturesque Port Isaac, Poachers Pocket Cottage is a romantic bolthole for this week’s Cool Stay of the Week.

Ideally positioned for exploring the rugged north Cornwall coast, with the Camel Trail just half a mile away, it’s great for those who want to explore on two wheels – and Poachers Pocket even provides the bikes.

Behind the honey-hued facade, the open-plan living area boasts a wood-burning stove and blue velvet couch to go with the azure-toned theme seen throughout the rest of the cottage.

The cool blue kitchen provides all you will need to make some delicious meals, including a Nespresso coffee machine. On your arrival, a welcome hamper packed with wine, scones, tea, coffee and lots of local treats will be waiting for you.

Upstairs, complimentary Cornish toiletries await in the luxurious bathroom with its roll top bath and rainfall shower. After a good soak, wrap yourself in a fluffy towel or one of the White Company robes provided.

The bedroom houses a sumptuous king-size bed, fitted wardrobe and a window seat with a charming view out over the courtyard and greenery beyond.

(CoolStays)

The nearby villages of St Mabyn and St Tudy both offer a pleasant pub with some great dining options – the St Tudy Inn features in the Michelin guide, and the St Mabyn Inn offers a beautiful beer garden for chilled out summer evenings. Either provide the perfect conclusion to a day exploring Bodmin Moor, just four miles away. Walking and hiking is the order of the day, while at night things get suitably dark for some top-notch stargazing – take the area’s official Dark Sky status as confirmation.

Padstow, Tintagel and the Eden Project are all within 15 miles, making Poachers Pocket Cottage situated in just the right spot to make the most of this wonderful region.

Where? Bodmin, Cornwall.

Sleeps: 2.

Price: £100 to £200 per night.

To book: coolstays.com/poachers-pocket-cottage