🔥Cool stay of the week: a picture-perfect cottage in North Devon🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

At the end of a quiet lane in a quintessential Devonshire village, you will discover the romance of this picture-postcard, Wisteria-covered thatched cottage.

Lemons Cottage is a Tudor home that offers all the comforts and conveniences of the 21st century while retaining its charming period character.

Push open the solid oak front door and discover a downstairs full of original features. The exposed brick fireplace and stone floors are given a classic, contemporary vibe thanks to the soft furnishings and fixtures.

On English summer mornings, the pretty garden tempts you to dine outside and enjoy a restful breakfast accompanied by birdsong and the gentle babble of the stream which runs through one of the two large gardens.

After long autumn walks, snuggle up by the fireside with your favourite tipple. Upstairs, the cottage sleeps six guests who may choose from one of three luxuriously furnished bedrooms. Snuggle down on a pillowy mattress for a deep, restful sleep.

A dreamy, pink bathtub awaits (CoolStays)

Situated in North Devon there are some lovely beaches just a short drive away, including the popular Croyde. Lovers of the great outdoors may also want to head to Exmoor National Park, which is also within driving distance. Explore Exmoor’s moorland, along with some delightful walking and cycling routes. Pretty villages such as Appledore are also within reach and the busy town of Barnstaple is only a 20-minute drive.

Where: Devon

How much: From £100 per night

Sleeps: 6

To book: coolstays.com/lemons-cottage