🔥Cool stay of the week: a lovingly restored barn on the Cornish coast🔥

Sitting pretty on the North Cornish coast, this week’s Cool Stay of the Week is a renovated barn that sleeps six guests across its three bedrooms.

Guests will discover dreamy high ceilings, light-filled rooms and whitewashed walls at Songbirds, along with special touches like the outdoor pizza oven, a pond, a pentanque course and a fire pit – the ideal spot to spend cool spring evenings toasting marshmallows.

On a rainy day, throw a few logs on the wood-burning stove and snuggle up with a book, board game or DVD. When skies are clear, throw open the doors and ramble around the surrounding land, or enjoy a game of petanque on the full size course.

Whether you’re a young couple looking to spend a long weekend in coastal Cornwall or hoping for a rambling and dining tour of the Westcountry, Songbirds is perfectly located for guest to benefit from everything this stunning and culturally rich region has to offer.

The quaint but edgy town of Bude can be reached in a car within fifteen minutes, a particularly popular spot with surfers. Alternatively, for a more intimate location, head to the equally close Crackington.

For a day ramble, you can’t beat the muddy woodland path which leads to the coast at Millook Haven, a secluded and stunning cove where the zig zag rock formations can be taken in. This area of Cornwall is a hidden gem, private and unspoiled, but beloved by those familiar with it.

(CoolStays)

Characterised by charming pubs, swathes of stunning coast, and uniquely Cornish topography, the Bude region is an area which must be visited to be appreciated.

Where? near Bude, Cornwall.

Sleeps: 6.

Price: £895 to £2,330 per week.

To book: coolstays.com/songbirds