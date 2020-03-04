🔥Cool stay of the week: a design-led home in northern Cornwall🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Sitting neatly above a quarry, with views out over the estuary towards Padstow, Camel Quarry House is a Cornish gem ripe for discovering.

Designed by award-winning architects McLean Quinlan, this week’s Cool Stay of the Week delivers on every front with elegant interiors, a dazzling roof terrace, cedar hot tub and sculptural gardens designed by Chelsea flower show gold medalist, Mary Reynolds. Guests will also discover a media room, gym and a private mooring for a boat.

The interiors are sumptuously relaxed with stripped oak floors, floor to ceiling windows, a handsome fireplace and large corner sofa to cosy up on and enjoy the views. The scenic surrounding makes the ideal backdrop to the elegant dining table – the perfect venue for a celebratory meal or morning cup of coffee.

The kitchen is equally as polished with a large breakfast bar, walk-in fridge, six hobs, a two oven gas cooker and two dishwashers. Expect to find Le Creuset saucepans, lobster picks and oyster shucks in the draws. The helpful owners even provide a delicious array of cookbooks – although if you’d like to take the stress out of cooking, the live-in housekeeper can happily arrange a private chef.

The six double bedrooms are all ensuite with fluffy towels, sarongs for the hot tub and beautiful St Kitts Herbery toiletries – and two of the bedrooms having freestanding tubs. All the bedrooms are simply styled with crisp white linen, stripped floors and beautiful art prints.

Outside, the large south-facing terrace delivers on all your al-fresco dreams, with a comfortable seating area, large table, BBQ and fireplace. The designer sculptural garden is truly mesmerising and comes complete with a sheltered fire pit and beautiful cedar hot tub.

At Camel Quarry House you are ideally placed for an idyllic Cornish holiday. Go shrimping on the banks of the estuary, grilling them on the BBQ on your return. Cycle to Padstow or Wadebridge in 15 minutes (hire bikes can easily be delivered to the house) or take a stroll along the coastal path.

Where? Wadebridge, Cornwall.

Sleeps: 16.

Price: £3,850 to £8,750 per week.

To book: https://www.coolstays.com/property/camel-quarry-house/21356