🔥Cool stay of the week: a chic cottage beside Scotland's Cairngorm Mountain🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Tucked away at the end of a private road, with views across to Cairngorm Mountain, this week’s Cool Stay of the Week is the quaint Achnahatnich House in the peaceful Scottish Highlands.

Originally a farmhouse on the Rothiemurchus Estate in the 1900s, it has been completely refurbished to create a very modern home sleeping up to six guests.

The décor has a Scandi-stye feel, with tongue and groove walls, bright pops of colour and sink-in sofas. The living room boasts a wood burner and a flat screen TV, perfect for cosy nights in, while the kitchen comes complete with range cooker, dishwasher, two fridges and a freezer, wine cooler, and coffee making machine. It also has a dining table and chairs seating up to six people and a separate utility room.

There are three king size bedrooms split across the two levels, the first located on the ground floor and accompanied by an ensuite toilet and shower room. Heading upstairs the other two bedrooms both boast spectacular views across the surrounding countryside. One has an adjacent bathroom, while the master suite enjoys the use of an ensuite with a decadent freestanding bath and a separate shower.

Fully embrace nature while sitting out at the front of the house and watch the changing colours on the mountains. Pheasants, swallows, and curlews all live in this beautiful corner of Scotland. For those who want to enjoy an even better view they can make the climb up to the top of the hill behind the house, which looks out towards Lairig Ghru – the iconic mountain pass leading to Deeside and Braemar.

(CoolStays/David Garcia)

There is plenty to discover and explore in this rural part of the UK, with Cairngorms National Park on your doorstep. In the summer go horse riding, canoeing, or fishing, while in the winter the area becomes a superb place for skiing. History buffs might enjoy the Highland Folk Museum and be sure to savour a tipple or two with a tour at the Dalwhinnie Distillery.

Where: Aviemore, Scottish Highlands

Sleeps: 6.

Price: £1,800 per week.

To book: coolstays.com/achnahatnich-house