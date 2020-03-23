🔥Cool and creative London florists which deliver to your door🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As many workers in the UK enter week two of working from home, it’s about time we spruce up our makeshift desk space a bit.

One of the easiest ways to do this is with fresh flowers and, thankfully, plenty of London florists are still operating and can deliver stunning and sweetly-scented bouquets right to your door.

From weekly flower deliveries to bouquets that slot right through your mailbox (hello, social distancing), below we pick the best of the bunch.

Freddie’s Flowers

(Freddie’s Flowers/Facebook)

London’s coolest weekly floral delivery service, Freddie Garland and his team at Freddie’s Flowers deliver weekly (or fortnightly or monthly, depending on your preference) florals direct to your door, either by bike or van for £25 a pop. Each bouquet is seasonal and comes with its own arrangement guide and ‘flower food’ in a compostable sachet.

freddiesflowers.com

Jam Jar Flowers

(Jam Jar Flowers)

Founded in 2009 by Melissa Richardson, Jam Jar flowers is now a five-strong team of talented floral lovers delivering flowers across the capital. Prices start from £50 for flowers in a jam jar and go up to £200 for a bouquet delivered in an enamel bucket. The team also runs Jam Jar Edit – selling bespoke flower pressings, wallpaper and gift sets.

jamjarflowers.co.uk

Petalon

(Petalon/Facebook)

Delivering same-day bouquet orders by bicycle across London (and in the post when it’s just a bit too far), Petalon is perfect when your space needs some instant lifting. Each Sunday morning, the team uploads two types of seasonal bouquets that they will be delivering the following week, fresh from the flower growers and wrapped in natural hessian. Five per cent of each £42 bouquet order goes towards the Bee Collective and for every 100 bouquets it posts it plants a tree in Britain.

petalon.co.uk

Princess & Kō

(Princess & Kō/Facebook)

Founded by Dawid Pierwoła (Princess) and Elias Kouyialis (Ko), Princess & Kō offers same-day delivery across London and weekly flower delivery services, too. Its style melds classic and contemporary, with bright pops or colour interweaved with calming, muted hues, bound to elevate any home desk.

princessandko.com

Bloomsbury Flowers

(Bloomsbury Flowers/Facebook)

Stephen Wicks and Mark Welford, two former Royal Ballet dancers opened Bloomsbury Flowers in 1994 – and 26 years later the brand continues to deliver beautiful hand-tied bouquets across the capital. The brand is synonymous with beauty and you’ll often see the flowers presented to dancers at the Royal Opera House.

bloomsburyflowers.co.uk

Appleyard London

(Appleyard London/Facebook)

Using only fairtrade farms as its flower source, Appleyard London’s florals are as fresh as they get. A new range of florals is designed for each season and calendar occasion, Appleyard London also has speciality flowers for birthdays, celebrations and for when you want to treat your better half.

appleyardflowers.com

Floom

(Floom/Facebook)

Like Deliveroo for the floral industry, Floom picks up beautiful bouquets from independent London florists and delivers them to your door – order by 1pm and they will be delivered on the same day by 5pm. If you enter your postcode, it will let you know the flowers in your area that can be delivered. For example, if you’re a Brixton dweller, you can order bouquets from Windmill Flowers, Clapham Flowers, Bimba, Flower Vault and Gardenia of London.

floom.com

Bloom & Wild

(Bloom & Wild/Facebook)

The original postbox floral delivery, Bloom & Wild is the ultimate delivery service in the age of isolation. Starting from £23 per bouquet, the flowers are handpicked, placed in protectors and sent out in a box that glides through your letterbox slot. It also delivers letterbox plants like daffodils and roses in a bed of soil for a lasting centrepiece.

bloomandwild.com

FlowerBx

(FlowerBx/Facebook)

Sourced directly from Holland, Flowerbx offers same day deliveries and it specialises in bouquets made of the same flower, for a truly sleek look. A favourite of the fashion set, whether you’re in the market for roses, Italian ranunculus or tulips, or even lush orchids, Flowerbx has you sorted.

flowerbx.com

The Flower Station

(The Flower Station/Facebook)

One of London’s only 24-hour flower delivery services, The Flower Station offers beautiful florals any time of day or night. Bouquets are bright and colourful, and start from a wallet-friendly £19.99. Flowers can be delivered as is or with a variety of vases or even a teddy bear and a box of Cadbury chocolates.

flowerstation.co.uk