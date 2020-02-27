🔥Convert your VHS tapes, use MacBooks for free at St. Charles library🔥

Libraries offer a lot more things for checkout than books, including fishing rods, kitchen appliances and musical instruments. In fact, the lists are so long the best thing to do is check out any branch you use to see what’s available. But St. Charles City-County Library recently gave a heads-up on some new items it has for checkout (either to take home or use in a library). Included are• VHS-to-digital converters • GoPros• Microphones• Mobile hotspots (it has 167!)• Adobe Creative Suite• MacBooks• ChromebooksTo search for these, go to mylibrary.org/library-things. And if you don’t live in St. Charles County, you can still get a card there if you have a library card with the St. Louis city or county library systems or with the Municipal Library Consortium.All of these systems have reciprocal agreements, which means St. Charles residents can also get cards in St. Louis city or county, perhaps to check out a ukulele or American Girl doll?

