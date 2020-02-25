🔥Conversation needed about long-term future of flood-hit areas, Environment Agency head says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain needs a “conversation” on how to look after the long-term future of communities most vulnerable to flooding, the head of the Environment Agency said today, as flood-struck regions braced for further downpours.

Sir James Bevan said that new houses should be built on flood plains only when “there is no real alternative”.

In a few places, he said, the scale of coastal erosion or risk of river or sea flooding could become so great that communities may have to move.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “There are places on the coast that are particularly exposed to rising sea levels and there has to be a question about how sustainable those communities are. Some are very vulnerable because they are in narrow river valleys that flood quickly.”

He said no one was arguing they should be “forced out” but added: “We need to begin a conversation about how we can best look after them long-term.”

Storm Dennis has caused severe flooding to the Monmouth area of South Wales (REUTERS)

Asked if he would say there were places people were living that should not have been built on, he said: “I think most people would accept that but the challenge now is to make sure the communities we have are well-protected and that in future… we build better.”

England has received 141 per cent of its average February rainfall already this month, with some areas seeing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours. Yellow weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland, Scotland and the central part of northern England, while two “danger to life” flood warnings remain in place in the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

A further 110 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 201 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, were in place across England last night.

A man walks across a temporary footbridge in York (Getty Images)

In a speech to the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit in London today, Sir James will say a twin-track approach to flooding is needed. “The best way to defuse the weather bomb is better protection and stronger resilience.”

Much of England is a flood plain and that is where most cities are situated so, with a growing population, the number of properties in the flood plain is likely to almost double in the next 50 years.

The Environment Agency says it is spending £2.6 billion on new flood defences that will better protect 300,000 properties by 2021 and more than £1 billion on maintaining existing defences in England.

But while all development cannot be banned, “we should insist that it only happens there if there is no real alternative”, it does not increase other people’s risk and homes are made resilient.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News: “The EA is right in what it says about building on flood plains and there are lots of changes that we need to make and I’m sure the Communities Secretary will get it right.”