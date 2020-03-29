🔥Consultant becomes first NHS frontline worker to die after contracting coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A consultant has become the first NHS frontline worker to die after contracting coronavirus, NHS England have said.

Amged El-Hawrani, 55, died at Leicester Royal Infirmary, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton confirmed.

A spokesman for his family said he was a “much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend” who “made a difference to thousands of lives”.

“He was the rock of our family, incredibly strong, compassionate, caring and giving,” they said in a statement.

“He always put everyone else before himself. We all turned to him when we needed support and he was always there for us. He had so many responsibilities and yet he never complained.

“We would like to thank all those involved in his care for their kindness and compassion during his illness. They worked tirelessly for their patient, as he would have done for his own.

“Losing Amged is devastating for our family. Life without him is impossible to imagine but together, we will do all we can to honour his memory and live how he would have wanted us to.”

