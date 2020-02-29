🔥Conservative Party blocks controversial candidate Richard Décarie from running for leadership🔥

OTTAWA — The Conservative Party has released a “final list” of candidates approved to run in the leadership race, and Richard Décarie is not on it.

Décarie had prompted outrage last month after he went on national TV and said that in his view being gay is a choice, among other inflammatory remarks. His comments were strongly condemned by many Conservative MPs and leadership candidates including Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole, Marilyn Gladu and Rick Peterson.

The Conservative Party’s leadership nomination committee interviewed Décarie late this week, which indicates he had fulfilled everything else needed to run for the leadership, including a $25,000 fee and 1,000 signatures from party members.



A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party’s national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Décarie’s campaign team told the Post on Friday that they had met all the entry requirements aside from the interview, and expected Décarie would be approved to run.

However, party spokesperson Cory Hann would not confirm on Saturday why Décarie was not on the final list of applicants, saying that reasons for approving or disqualifying a candidate aren’t released. Hann did say that the final list has been signed off on by the full leadership election organizing committee (LEOC).

Décarie’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

According to the leadership race rules, there is no further route of appeal for Décarie now that the entry deadline of Feb. 27 has passed.

“All decisions of the LEOC are final and are not subject to internal appeal or judicial review,” the rules say.

The leadership questionnaire that had to be filled out by all candidates did include questions that could have formed the grounds to block Décarie, such as whether the candidate has ever “been accused of, or been engaged in, activities that promote discrimination or hatred against people on the basis of…sexual orientation.”

The list of eight candidates approved to run are:

Marilyn Gladu

Rudy Husny

Jim Karahalios

Leslyn Lewis

Peter MacKay

Erin O’Toole

Rick Peterson

Derek Sloan

