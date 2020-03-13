The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted almost every aspect of Canadian politics and government, and the Conservative leadership race is no exception.

On Thursday, most candidates announced they’re suspending all in-person campaign events. On Friday, two candidates — Rudy Husny and Marilyn Gladu — went further, calling for the entire race to be suspended. As of Friday evening, the party’s position is that the timeline is unchanged.

Each week, the National Post will round up the week’s events, point to themes that are emerging, and add other stray notes and observations. Here is this week’s edition of the Conservative leadership notebook.

The COVID-19 effect

On Friday, Husny put out a statement calling for the Conservative Party to “do the right thing” and suspend the leadership race. Gladu then agreed, saying there will be “ample time for debate and competition when the immediate challenges have been safety and effectively handled.”

However, no other candidates have followed their lead as of Friday evening, and the party is sticking to its statement on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the situation but otherwise has no changes to announce.

One deadline is fast approaching: March 25, when all candidates must be fully paid up with $300,000 in order to qualify for the final ballot. Husny and Gladu are not there yet, and the disruptions caused by COVID-19 will only make that task harder.

However, another candidate who isn’t there yet, Leslyn Lewis, said she doesn’t believe suspending the race is necessary. “Our team is working toward the March 25 deadline, and we trust the Party to continue monitoring the situation, and make changes if necessary in the future,” she said.

Derek Sloan also said he doesn’t see the need to suspend. “With the technology available today, it is possible to campaign without in-person meeting,” he said in a statement.

The MacKay-O’Toole battle grows bitter

There has been much sniping on Twitter this week between campaign staff for Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole, a sign this race is perhaps going to get nasty.

O’Toole’s staff are furious that MacKay hasn’t denounced the personal attacks circulating against O’Toole’s campaign chair Walied Soliman, a corporate lawyer who is Muslim. Another candidate, Jim Karahalios, is promoting the idea Soliman wants to implement Sharia law; O’Toole calls Karahalios’s message outright “bigotry.”



Federal Conservative leadership candidates Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press; Justin Tang/CP

Soliman is a prominent figure in Toronto Conservative circles and is friends with many MacKay staffers, but the MacKay campaign has bit its tongue. That’s largely because they’re angry over the stream of attacks O’Toole has launched at them, including frequent suggestions that MacKay is just “Liberal lite.”

Until now, MacKay has largely tried to stay above the fray in this race. But especially after the Jason Kenney endorsement of O’Toole last week, it’s looking more likely that MacKay is going start throwing some punches of his own.

