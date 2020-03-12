OTTAWA — Some candidates in the Conservative leadership race have started suspending their public events for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the two frontrunners Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.

MacKay, O’Toole, Leslyn Lewis and Rick Peterson have all said they will suspend in-person campaign events due to concerns over the virus’s spread.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be suspending all future public campaign events for the foreseeable future. En raison de la pandémie de COVID-19, nous suspendons tous les futurs événements publics pour un certain temps. — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) March 12, 2020

Given the ongoing situation with COVID-19, our team will be suspending all public campaign events after today. We will be continuing to monitor advice from public health officials. — Erin O’Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) March 12, 2020

As concern increases, our campaign has decided not to organize any public campaign events at this time. Our team will focus on connecting with people in ways that minimizes in-person contact. #cdnpoli #cpcldr — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) March 12, 2020

Based on the rapid escalation of COVID-19 in Canada, I have decided to suspend any upcoming in-person meetings or meet-and-greet events for all members of my campaign, including this evening’s event in Hamilton.#cpcldr #cdnpoli #COVID19 — Rick Peterson (@RickPetersonCA) March 12, 2020

Marilyn Gladu’s campaign has not committed to cancelling all events, but instead says it is following the advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada and will assess the situation on an event-by-event basis.

A meet-and-greet forum had been scheduled for Thursday night in Hamilton with many of the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Manning Networking Conference set to take place later this month in Ottawa has been cancelled. A leadership debate had been scheduled for that event, but organizers are now exploring doing the debate without a live audience and streaming it online.

There is so far no word from the leadership organizing committee on whether any deadlines in the race will be affected. The upcoming deadlines are:

March 25: Deadline to meet all requirements to qualify for the final ballot.

April 17: Cut-off for membership sales for voting in the leadership election.

April 17 and April 23: Official leadership debates hosted by the party.

June 27: Leadership convention and vote results.

More to come.