A devastated Conor McGregor has confirmed his aunt has passed away, suggesting that the cause of her death appears to be linked to coronavirus.

The 31-year-old – who recently made his return to the UFC with a stoppage win over Donald Cerrone – posted an emotional message on his Instagram account, saying he was due to appear on US television when he heard the news.

Europe has now been named the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic with 21 confirmed deaths in the UK. There are over 100 cases in Ireland, with schools and colleges set to close.

McGregor has taken to social media to express his concerns with the virus continuing to spread, but also believes there are positives to take.

Posting images alongside his family, McGregor wrote: “Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fvirus. What the fis happening.”

McGregor has also said that he is now changing his training routine, previously becoming increasingly susceptible to illness.

In Pictures | Conor McGregor vs ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone | 16/01/20

“Until now I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity,” he said.

“It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training, the immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flues. I feel bullet-proof right now though.”

While recognising the dangers the ever-spreading disease clearly possess, McGregor also believes Ireland are now doing the right things to ensure a brighter future.

“Ireland you amazing, amazing country,” he said. “I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.

“The good habits we will have now gained from this wild COVID-19 attack will see us too strong in future.

“Hand hygiene, touching of own face hygiene, consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene: what we should really be all doing anyway.”