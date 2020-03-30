🔥Conor McGregor shouts Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's name as UFC star teases fight fans in latest training video🔥

Conor McGregor has teased fight fans by shouting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s name in a latest training video posted online.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor has been a vocal presence on social media during the coronavirus outbreak, urging Ireland to stay behind closed doors and adhere to government advice telling people to stay home.

The 31-year-old posted a new training clip on Instagram on Monday, put through his paces working with a boxing reflex bar.

As the pace picks up, McGregor shouts ‘Canelo!’ 50 seconds into the clip as he bobs and weaves through the routine.

Canelo is a pound-for-pound modern great having captured world titles at four different weight divisions and is perhaps the biggest draw in boxing with his fights consistently posting the biggest PPV numbers since Floyd Mayweather Jr bowed out of the sport.

McGregor meanwhile remains adamant he will return to boxing following his 2017 meeting with Mayweather.