🔥Conor McGregor donates 1million euro to Irish hospitals to provide protective equipment in coronavirus battle🔥

Conor McGregor has pledged to donate one million euros worth of protective equipment to hospitals in Ireland as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.

The UFC star posted a private Twitter conversation with Irish Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe where he revealed his intention to buy and distribute the equipment.

​Ireland has so far recorded 1,125 confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading virus with six deaths.

Similarly to measures across the United Kingdom, those in Ireland have been instructed they may only go outside if they need to travel to work, go shopping, exercise or care for the vulnerable.

Written within the messages, McGregor said: “Today I am purchasing myself, €1million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date.

“Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe.”

McGregor has also posted a video on his Facebook page calling for a full lockdown in Ireland.

He said: “True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. Any time that we spend debating is needless time from the clock.

“I know a good fight when I see one and we have got one on our hands now.

“I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland. This needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell so let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves.

“We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential business. We must end all non-essential travel.

“This is my proposal and I pray that we can make this happen.”