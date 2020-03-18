🔥Connecticut reports first coronavirus death🔥

(Reuters) – Connecticut reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, saying a man in his 80s who had been living in a retirement facility had passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 disease.

The man was a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, a town about 55 miles (88.5 km) outside of New York City, and had been undergoing treatment at the nearby Danbury Hospital, Governor Ned Lamont said on Twitter.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut

